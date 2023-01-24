Texan couple marks 75th wedding anniversary, grandchild seeks wishes from famous state residents. Can you help?

Photo by Adobe

A couple from Texas is celebrating a few significant celebrations this year, and one of their grandchildren has turned to the internet for help.

The person has posted on Reddit seeking help from Texans to create a special gift for their grandparents. The couple both turn 100 this year and celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary- three amazing achievements.

My grandparents both turn 100 this year and will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary as well...They were born/raised in Texas, left the state for a job in the 1950s, and have never been back, but they still root for A&M and have burial plots in San Antonio, and will tell anyone who asks that they are Texans (despite living in CA for the past 30 yrs)."

"That being the case, are there any famous Texans from their generation (or probably younger honestly) who they might relate to or consider to represent the state in some way? Thinking I could reach out to this person and see if I can get a congratulatory letter from them as well. Not being a Texan myself, I have no ideas."

u/agreeingstorm9

Texans were quick to help the out-of-state poster with many suggestions for people to contact, as well as feedback on which famous Texans may be the most likely to reply.

Popular suggestions included former pro baseball and rancher Nolan Ryan, newscaster Dan Rather, actor Tommy Lee Jones, former footballers Roger Staubach and Earl Campbell, and musicians Willie Nelson, George Strait, and Lyle Lovett.

There was also heated discussion on which famous Texans not to approach as people shared negative experiences in their interactions with them.

As the couple are both former A&M alumni, a few fellow alumni offered to contact A&M for assistance in obtaining letters, while some offered to reach out to past politicians.

Let's hope the couple receives hundreds of letters from Texans wishing them congratulations on their achievements!

