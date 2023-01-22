Abbott says, "schools are for education, not indoctrination." Do you agree?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Our schools are for education, NOT indoctrination. We must get kids back to fundamentals of learning and empower parents with the tools to challenge the curriculum when it falls short of expectations. No one knows what is better for a child’s education than their parents." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Last week Texas Gov. Abbott gave his third inaugural address, in which he outlined some key messages for his third term as Texas Governor.

One of these was education.

Abbott suggested that schools had been “pushing social agendas” and they should instead be focusing on education and not indoctrination.

“We must reform curriculum to get kids back to learning the basics and empower parents with the tools to challenge that curriculum when it falls short of expectations.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Lt Gov Dan Patrick backed this and referred to public college professors in Texas who teach critical race theory.

“I don’t want teachers in our colleges saying America is evil and capitalism is bad and socialism is good. And if that means that some of those professors who teach that don’t want to come to Texas, I’m OK with that...[I want] professors who love this country, who love this state.”

In his speech, Abbott also pushed for school choice saying parents “deserve the freedom to choose the education that’s best for their child.”

He indicated that he would invest some of the record Texas budget surpluses into private schools, in effect using public dollars to invest in private schools.

When this attracted criticism from teachers and teachers unions, Abbott hit back, saying, "per student funding is at an all-time high I've devoted more funding for public ed & teacher pay raises than any governor in Texas history"

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Abbott's comments? What changes are needed in the Texas school system? Should teachers be allowed to teach critical race theory? Should Abbott invest more in Texas public schools?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.