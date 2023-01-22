The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.

Her name is Tamara Hughes Gustavson, and she is the wealthiest person in Kentucky. But the good she does with her wealth makes for a good story.

The richest person in Lexington

Tamara Hughes Gustavson has the title of the richest person in Kentucky.

Her fortune comes from her father, B. Wayne Hughes, who co-founded Public Storage in 1972. Tamara joined the firm in 1983, eventually becoming vice president of the company before leaving in 2003 to raise her children.

Public Storage had $3.6 billion in revenue in 2020 across its 2,880 self-storage locations worldwide. Tamara owns 11% of the company and is a significant shareholder with her brother.

Gustavson currently lives on Spendthrift Farm, a thoroughbred racehorse breeding farm in Lexington. Her current net worth is $7.3 billion and she has used this to help support several organizations.

Philanthropy

Gustavson recognizes she is fortunate to have such enormous wealth and is a dedicated philanthropist and a strong supporter of charitable and community organizations, focusing on education, health care, and medical research.

For several years, she served on the board of directors of the USC-CHLA Institute for Pediatric Clinical Research, which focuses on clinical research to improve children's health.

Gustavson is a regular donor to the HollyRod Foundation, which researches autism, Parkinson's, and other diseases.

Gustavson makes most of her donations through the William Lawrence and Blanche Hughes Foundation, which awards grants to nonprofits in the field of medical research related to pediatric acute lymphatic leukemia. The cause here is very personal, as Gustavson’s brother died at age eight due to the disease.

Hughes was also a prominent philanthropist but didn't want the publicity.

He made an anonymous donation to the University of Southern California of $400 million, which was only made public when the LA Times found out and reported it. Unlike other donors, Hughes never wanted credit for his donations, and when he made an endowment, he would put it in his friends' names.

Hopefully, Gustavson will continue this legacy and supports organizations in Kentucky.

Your thoughts

What other organizations in Kentucky would you like to see Gustavsson support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.



