Whataburger has a secret menu. How many have of these special items have you tried?

Photo by Adobe

Whataburger is a Texas institution.

The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states.

Pretty much every person in Texas has eaten at Whataburger at least once. But did you know ther is a secret menu at Whataburger? And if you ask a staff member nicely they make it a special item for you.

Here are five secret menu items at Whataburger worth trying.

1. Whataburger Hulk

This drink is sure to get your heart pumping.

It involves combining two drink items to make a green concoction the Hulk would be proud of. You need to fill about one quarter of the cup with Powerade and the rest with Vault soda. Be careful as Vault is an energy soda that may turn you into the Hulk!

2. Fish Tacos

Whataburger may not be the place you think of for fish tacos- but it can be.

For this you simply order the WhataCatch fish sandwich, and ask the server to add creamy pepper sauce instead of tartar sauce, a tortilla instead of a bun, and then add shredded cheese.

3. The Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich

This is one of my favorites.

The server needs to start with two pieces of Texas Toast, add Honey BBQ Sauce. three chicken strips and 2 slices of Monterey Jack cheese. This combination leads to the delicious Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich

4. Whataburger Grilled Cheese Veggie Sandwich

This is a pretty simple one for the server to create.

It is a Whataburger grilled cheese with grilled peppers and onions addedto the regular grilled cheese. I think by adding these grilled vegetables we can officially call this a healthy option.

Right?

5. Monterey Melt

The Monterey Melt made a brief appearance on the regular menu before seemingly fading away.

But you can bring it back.

Most Whataburger employees will know how to make one up for you. If they don't thanks to those article you can advise them! It's simply two beef patties, Monterey Jack and American cheese, grilled peppers and onions, finished off with Jalapeño Ranch sauce.

