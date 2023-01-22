Texas teachers are paid 21% less than other college grads. Should they be paid more?

Photo by Adobe

Over the last few days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has incurred the wrath of public school teachers in Texas.

He posted on Twitter that he had done more than any Texas Governor in history for public education and teacher pay raises.

"Teacher union head: [Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters Wrong Per student funding is at all time high I've devoted more funding for public ed & teacher pay raises than any governor in TX history" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Jackie Anderson, the President of the Houston Federation of Teachers, disputed this.

“The only thing I can see is that they're beholden to someone or some entity or a certain group of people because you're basically turning your back on the majority of Texas students and Texas schools. We need a real raise." Jackie Anderson

Despite the claims of Gov. Abbott, it appears that public school teachers in Texas are still underpaid.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers, Texas public school teachers get paid 21.5% less than college graduates in other professions.

Of even more concern, according to the report, is the fact that "inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers have remained essentially flat since 1996, increasing just $29 compared to 2021 figures."

The pay for teachers was highlighted in a recent article that showed that managers at Buc-ee's can earn four times more than teachers in Texas.

One school district in Texas is trying to attract more teachers by offering higher wages. A report in Axios states, "the Dallas Independent School District recently set aside $51 million for salary increases and $52 million for retention bonuses for 2022-2023. The district's starting pay for newly hired teachers is now $60,000."

