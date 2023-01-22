Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

Photo by WikiCommons Images

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.

The new Fort Worth store will be located at 15805 North Freeway, north of Alliance Boulevard, near Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport in far north Fort Worth. The closest store to the new Fort Worth location is the Cracker Barrell in Grapevine.

It is anticipated to be opening sometime in the summer at this stage.

The restaurant will be 10,000-square-foot, capable of seating 160 guests at a time. In good news for Fort Worth, residents, there will be approximately 200 full and part-time employees required for this location.

Cracker Barrell currently has over 650 locations across the United States, and the new Cracker Barrell in Fort Worth will be the 55th location in Texas.

