Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobs

Good news for Costco shoppers in the Kyle area with the news the giant warehouse chain will open its first Costco Wholesale store in Kyle in March.

While there are four Costco Wholesale stores in San Antonio and Austin this will be the first in Kyle. The new Costco Wholesale will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and Kohler's Crossing. In addition to the vast number of groceries and consumer goods available in the store there will also be a gas station.

"We have been working to make Kyle a hub for high-paying and high-quality jobs along the I-35 corridor and having a company like Costco invest in our city is a valuable opportunity for our strong and always growing workforce. Costco is not only one of the top retailers in the world, but they also have a proven track record of taking care of their employees with very competitive wages and benefits.” City of Kyle Manager Scott Sellers

Excitment is building in the Kyle Community with a Facebook Group formed called Costco Is Coming To Kyle!! The group's about section states, "residents of Kyle, Texas and surrounding areas are excited Costco is coming to Kyle! Let’s show them some love!! The Facebook group already has 3200 members.

There is expected to be around 225 jobs created by this new store opening. In early 2021, Costco raised its minimum hourly pay to $16 and "the average wage for hourly Costco employees in the U.S., excluding any overtime premium, but including an extra check component, is around $24."

“I am excited for what this means for the City of Kyle. Our goal for Kyle is for it to be a place that’s more than home, which involves creating a thriving economy that attracts quality employers so that residents can live and work in their community. And Costco investing in our city shows that we are primed for just that.” Mayor Travis Mitchell

There is no date set for the opening of the store. We will keep you updated of any future announcements as well as possible employment opportunities.

