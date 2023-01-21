The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.

Her name is Johnelle Hunt, and she is the wealthiest woman in Arkansas. But the good that she does with her wealth makes for a good story.

The richest woman in Arkansas

The richest woman in Arkansas is Johnelle Hunt. Hunt has a net worth of $4.7 billion, something that would have been unimaginable to her parents when Johnelle was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas, in 1932.

Johnelle married Johnnie Bryan Hunt at a young age, and the Hunts were both hard workers. In fact, Johnnie Hunt grew up picking cotton with Johnny Cash, and the singer and his wife became friends with the Hunts.

In 1961 the Hunts took a significant risk.

They sold their family home in Little Rock and took out loans so they could launch a rice hull packaging operation. Johnnie ran the business while Johnelle took on clerical duties such as coordinating product shipping and bookkeeping while raising their children. In 1969, the couple bought five trucks and seven trailers to launch J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

By the early 1980s, the business had grown to become the 80th largest trucking company in the United States, and the Hunts decided to take the company public in 1983.

Based in Lowell, Arkansas, J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now one of the biggest transportation companies in the nation, with $9.64 billion in sales and over 24,000 employees.

Philanthropy

After Johnnie died in 2006, Johnelle continued to run the business for two more years before stepping down and focusing on philanthropy and helping out communities in Arkansas.

Some of her donations include:

“My mother and daddy were just good about helping people. Your giving spirit comes from your past. I was fortunate in that I came from a family that believed in helping other people.” Johnelle Hunt

In 2001 The Hunts were inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, and in 2009 Johnelle received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Arkansas.

In addition, in 2021, she was honored with a Legacy of Leadership award in the Arkansas Business of the Year Awards.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charitable work of Johnelle Hunt? What other organizations in Arkansas would you like to see her support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.