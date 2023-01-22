Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Photo by Adobe

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston.

The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.

Since opening their first store, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has grown to over 23 shops across 12 states with more than 400 workers.

With "over 80% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities unemployed nationwide, the Wrights believe that Bitty & Beau’s Coffee creates a path for people with disabilities to become more valued, accepted and included in every community."

Cofounder Amy Wright was named 2017 CNN Hero of the Year for not only starting this business but for dedicating her life to making the world a better place for their children and others living with disabilities.

"I think having a job gives a person a sense of identity. To earn a paycheck and to be able to save for their futures and be a part of the economic fabric of our country is important ... It’s an affirming, positive place to be, and that’s good for everybody." Amy Wright

There are plans to open more locations across Texas in the near future.

Bitty & Beau's Houston

2367 Rice Blvd Houston

Open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM

