San Antonio, TX

Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIlFd_0kKawbO400
Photo byAdobe

Free breakfast tacos are back!

There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.

They have stepped in to fill the void left by the cancellation of the annual Cowboy Breakfast. The breakfast has been a San Antonio tradition since 1979 and launches the start of rodeo season before the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

The Cowboy Breakfast attracts crowds of up to 40,000 people, so there were many disappointed people when organizers announced it wouldn't take place in 2023.

Enter Smoke BBQ+ Skybar, who posed on Instagram that they would step up and run their own event.

"Due to the cancellation of the Cowboy Breakfast this year, Smoke BBQ+Skybar has stepped up to bring you an Event like no other!"

Details:

Friday, January 27, from 730am

Smoke BBQ+ Skybar

501 E Crockett, San Antonio

Free Entry

Enjoy free breakfast tacos and sandwiches, ticket giveaways, a mechanical bull, Texas BBQ, drink specials, and more.

Entertainment Line Up
8:30am - 10am: Jay Martinez
10:30 am -12:30 pm: Vinny Tover & Nate Deleon
1 pm -2:30 pm: Jerry Deleon
3 pm -4:30 pm: Kin Faux
5pm - 7pm: Jordan Gauna & Selestial Alcoser
8:30 pm: Spazmatics

Your thoughts

Are you glad there will still be an event with free breakfast tacos? Will you be attending? Are you excited about the start of the San Antonio rodeo season?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

