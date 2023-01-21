Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTok

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"University of Texas at Austin bans TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks. Universities across the state are doing the same. They understand this is a bipartisan issue to keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Last month Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gov. directed all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok to eliminate the cybersecurity risks the platform poses.

This week two major Texas universities- the University of Texas and Texas A&M have followed suit and banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus due to security concerns. TikTok is owned by the company Bytedance, based in China.

According to a release issued by Gov. Abbott, "TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members and has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party."

Students at UT received a letter this week advising them of the ban and its reasons.

"The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure. As outlined in the governor’s directive, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices — including when, where and how they conduct internet activity — and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government."

Gov. Abbott announced his decision on December 7 to ban TikTok, and the US government followed soon after. On December 29, a ban on using TikTok on federal government devices was added to a spending bill just days before it was passed by Congress and signed by Joe Biden.

Perhaps Biden and Abbott agree on some issues!

