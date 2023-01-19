Houston's oldest business to close in March

Photo by Adobe

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston.

For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.

Houston's oldest business

According to the Houston Herald, although the drug store has changed hands several times, it is Houston's oldest business.

After the death of John Blankenship, Fred Forbes managed the drug store for several years before purchasing the business. The building has remained in the Forbes family for several generations.

The drugstore was seen as an important location in the community, with many generations of Houstonians enjoying a soda before attending a movie at the Melba theatre. Walgreens acquired the site from USA Drug in 2012 and removed the soda fountain.

A Walgreens spokesperson explained the decision to close this famous location:

"As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations. When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example."

Your thoughts

Have you been to Walgreens on Grand Avenue? Do you remember the previous drugstores that were there? Would you like to see the history preserved and a new drugstore operator take over the location? Should the City of Houston step in to ensure the venue remains open as a drugstore?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.