This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday

Photo by Adobe

For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day.

It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

The company was started by Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin. Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.

When the health department shut her down, she opened her first restaurant, and the rest, as they say, is history. Chicken Salad Chick now boasts over 225 restaurants nationally and is the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept.

The business celebrates by giving away a free scoop of the brand’s original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, to all guests across the country's locations. And the best news is no purchase is necessary, and it is available for all customers via dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru.

“The entire Chicken Salad Chick family looks forward to this annual day as an opportunity to treat our guests to a little something extra. Our unique brand has continued growing into new cities and neighborhoods over the past 15 years, and we have loved meeting and serving Chick fans, old and new. They are the reason we keep getting to spread the joy and comfort of our made-from-scratch chicken salad. We thank them for supporting us in their communities.” Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick boasts over 225 restaurants nationally and has two locations in Tampa. All sites nationally will offer free chicken salad scoops on Thursday, so make sure you grab yours!

Tampa locations

Chicken Salad Chick of Tampa - South

4050 W. Kennedy, Tampa

Chicken Salad Chick of Tampa - East Fowler

2790 East Fowler Ave Suite 490, Tampa

Your thoughts

Have you been to either of the Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Tampa? Will you be looking to get a free chicken salad on Thursday? Do you think more restaurants in Tampa should have customer appreciation days and reward their loyal customers?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can take advantage of this offer!

Bon appetit!