The richest person in McLean is giving millions away

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in McLean

William Conway Junior was born in 1949 in Massachusetts and earned a bachelor's degree in science from Dartmouth College. He then received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, which he attended at night while working in a bank.

Conway worked in several banking and finance positions before forming the private equity firm Carlyle Group in 1987. Carlyle went public in 2012 and now has over $260 billion in assets under management. While Conway is no longer the company's CEO, he remains as co-executive chairman.

An interesting fact about Conway is that he once lived in the historic home of Merrywood, located in McLean on the Palisades overlooking the Potomac River. Of course, Merrywood is the former home of Jackie Kennedy.

The success of Carlyle Group has led to Conway having a net worth of $3.6 billion. And he is using his money to support charitable causes.

Philanthropy

Conway and his wife Joanne support several charities and institutions, focusing on nursing and education.

Some of their donations include:

William Conway and his wife have donated millions of dollars to worthy causes over the last few years.

