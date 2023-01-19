These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Photo by Adobe

I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers.

But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.

Today I thought we would try and spark this conversation and look at the burgers ranked the best in Atlanta.

For help with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best burgers in Atlanta, according to Yelp users, and see if you agree.

1. Grindhouse Killer Burgers

1842 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, and 701 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Grindhouse Killer Burgers first opened in 2009 inside the Sweet Auburn Curb Market in downtown Atlanta. It now has four locations in Atlanta, including two at Atlanta Airport, but the flagship store on Piedmont Ave location takes out the number one spot.

2. The Vortex

878 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, and 438 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Often called the "Godfather" of the Atlanta burger scene, Vortex first opened in 1992. Since then, they have won "Best Burger” awards in local publications as well as “Best Beer Selection,” “Best Neighborhood Bar,” “Best Overall Liquor Selection,” and “Best Bar Food.”

3. Stockyard Burgers and Bones

2850 Paces Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta

If you go here, you need to try the Dirty South- it's a burger with mac and cheese, bbq sauce, and bacon. Yum!

4. Park Bar

150 Walton St, Atlanta

In addition to burgers, Park Bar has one of the most extensive lists of bourbons you could hope for. Burgers and bourbon- now that's a great combination!

5. Nick's Westside

956 Brady Ave NW Ste 100, Atlanta

Rounding out the top five is this neighborhood venue that sources its food from local farms. There is only one burger on the menu- the Westside burger that comes with White American cheese, caramelized onion, jalapeño, and garlic aioli.

Now it is time for your opinion!

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best burger in Atlanta? Do you agree with this list? Or is there one burger restaurant that is missing that should be in these top five?

