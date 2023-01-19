Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help drivers

Photo by Adobe

A new initiative by the San Antonio Police Department is set to replace tickets with vouchers.

The San Antonio Police Department has partnered with Lights On!, an organization that is funded by donations to support the program.

"Lights On! partners with law enforcement and auto service providers to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The vouchers fix the bulbs, improve safety, and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for lower-income members of our communities. Lights On! turns the potential confrontation of the traffic stop into an opportunity to connect one-on-one in a productive, restorative experience."

Instead of issuing tickets for broken vehicle lights, the SAPD will now be able to give a voucher to the driver to repair the lights. The voucher will be for up to $250 and be redeemable at participating auto shops. An exact date has yet to be announced, bu it is expected to be available by March.

"It's a big step toward maintaining and strenthening the strong community relationship every police department strives for." San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

The Lights On! program is set to be implemented by 141 other law enforcement agencies across the United States in the near future.

"A broken taillight or turn signal can mean choosing between an auto repair or buying groceries for your family. It can also spark a downward economic spiral that could lead to multiple tickets, confrontations with law enforcement, and even vehicle impoundment. Lights On! disrupts that downward spiral and builds goodwill between police and the communities they serve."

