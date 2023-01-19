Why are food costs so high? Texas Department of Agriculture blames climate change

Photo by Adobe

The Texas Department of Agriculture has released a new report that says climate change has harmed farming and ranching in Texas.

Texas Food Access Study says both record droughts and record floodings have impacted Texas' ability to grow food, leading to soaring food prices as well as food insecurity for many Texans.

“It is very difficult to produce fruits and vegetables and graze cattle in an environment that is both unpredictable and extreme,” Texas Food Access Study report

Compounding the effect of high prices is the fact the minimum wage in Texas hasn't increased since 2009, placing an additional burden on Texan families.

“Climate change is coming right into our dining room tables,” Cynthia Rosenzweig, adjunct senior research scientist at the Columbia University Earth Institute, told CNN Business.

People may associate climate change with hot weather, but freezing conditions can also affect food prices. The deep winter freeze that hit Texas two years ago resulted in over $600 million in agricultural losses across Texas, according to research from Texas A&M University.

Of course, it isn't just climate change leading to increased food prices.

The price of eggs, for example, has skyrocketed recently due to supply chain issues and also bird flu.

