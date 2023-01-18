Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart job

Photo by Adobe

In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories.

One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers.

Warren Marion is an 82-year-old widower and navy veteran who had been working long shifts at the Walmart in Cumberland, Maryland.

One of the customers at the store, Rory McCarty, was surprised to see Marion still grinding away doing long hours. So he decided to turn to social media to help.

McCarty posted a video of Marion working at Walmart on TikTok to his 300,000 followers and asked his followers if they would donate so Marion could retire.

The video quickly went viral as people went to a GoFundMe to donate so Marion could retire. The initial goal of $100,000 was swiftly passed and now over $160,000 has been donated.

After 16 years of working at Walmart and well passed the retirement age, Marion finally quit his job earlier this month thanks to the kindness of McCarty and his followers.

"I'm a business owner. So, I always look for people who are personable, who work hard. I just love that trait because I don't see it too often. I kind of looked up and I seen this little, older guy there at the register, just grinding. I'm just blown away, thinking man, oh, man. Look at this guy. He's got to be in his 80s." Rory McCarty

Marion, who has been working since he was eleven years old, has formed a close friendship with McCarty and appreciates what has been done for him.

"Out of all the people. I was the one that was chosen. And thank God for that. He's the one that done it. He's the one that led Rory to me. So it's a beautiful, beautiful experience."

Your thoughts

Are you glad the community supported Marion and allowed him to retire from his job at the Walmart store in Maryland? Do you know anyone else who also needs support so they can retire?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.