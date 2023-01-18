Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Accommodation platform Airbnb has launched an investigation into the owner of an Airbnb in Dallas after allegedly refusing to host a gay couple at his property.

Curtis Kimberlin posted an exchange between his partner Jonathan and the owner of the Airbnb, Peter, on Twitter, and it quickly went viral, gathering almost two million views.

In the initial message to Peter, Jonathan outlined the plans for the couple's trip to Dallas and asked if the owner had any questions.

Peter had just one question:

"So I'll be hosting two men sleeping together...right?"

The host then canceled the accommodation request.

Kimberlin spoke to NBCDFW after his post went viral, saying:

"I was shocked for sure, but I am also somewhat used to having to hide certain parts of myself to calm conservative folks' reactions to my identities.I wasn’t completely surprised, more so disappointed."

Airbnb has suspended the owner pending an investigation.

"We enforce a strict nondiscrimination policy, and when a potential violation of this policy is brought to our attention, we investigate and take action, up to removal from our community."

Kimberlin did receive many supportive comments on his post, with several Dallas residents offering their properties to host the couple.

Your thoughts

Do you believe the owner of the Dallas property should be banned from Airbnb? Or do you think owners have the right to screen who stays at their property? Have you encountered any discrimination on Airbnb from owners?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.