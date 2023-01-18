This Boston couple gave away $1 million a week last year

Photo by Adobe

Most people have similar New Year's resolutions- to get fitter, go on diet, etc.

But last year Boston billionaire Rob Hale Jr., founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, and his wife, Karen, set an unusual goal. They wanted to give away $1 million a week in 2022.

The goal was not just to give to big organizations that often receive large donations but also to help smaller charities build up their endowments.

“These are great, impactful organizations but they're on a wing and a prayer. They have no financial certainty.” Robert Hale

One of the more unusual donations the Boston couple made last year was their gift to Roxbury Community College in Boston.

The Hales gave $1 million to create an endowed fund to provide scholarships and other financial support for students at the two-year college. But in addition, they also gave each 2022 graduate $1000.

The students could keep half but had to donate $500 to donate to a person or organization of their choice.

“I thought the gift was really interesting because the donors helped the students personally, they supported the students to themselves give to causes they care about, and then they contributed to the institution’s endowment,” says Genevieve Shaker, associate professor of philanthropic studies at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Other organizations they donated to in 2022 include:

the New England Wild Life Center to provide veterinary care to injured and orphaned wildlife

empowerHER in Cohasset

the NVNA and Hospice of Norwell

The Kerry Jon Walker Fund of Hull

Boys & Girls Clubs

South Shore Stars

the Friendship Home in Norwell

Hingham Congregational Church

2022 wasn't a one-off year of charity by the Hales.

They have donated over $259 million to cancer research, educational institutions, and other charitable causes previously. In 2019, The Chronicle of Philanthropy named the Hales among the top 15 most generous Philanthropists in America.

