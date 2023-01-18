Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston

Photo by Adobe

Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston.

Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.

Today they opened their first store in Texas in the Grand at Aliana retail corridor in Richmond.

According to their website:

"Fat Boy’s Pizza makes big pizza. Our large pies measure 30 inches across, but the number scarcely does it justice. When you see one it looks like the whole world got smaller, and your idea of pizza got bigger. If the slice was any larger, you could run it up a flagpole and pledge allegiance to it."

Fat Boy's is also known for its “2-Foot Pizza Challenge.” In this challenge customers have to finish and entire two-foot slice in under seven minutes.

There are plans to open a second Fat Boy's in the Houston area in June. This second venue will be located in Katy Grand.

Fat Boy's Pizza Houston

10445 W Grand Parkway S, Suite 150, Richmond

Open Sunday to Thursday 11 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday 11 am to 10 pm

Your thoughts

Are you excited that Fat Boy's has come to Houston? Will you be trying the 'world's biggest slice?' Are you game to try the two foot pizza chammege? What is your current favorite pizza in the Houston area?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.