Nashville, TN

Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this Thursday

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUCbi_0kIEXM9c00
Photo byAdobe

For chicken salad fans in the Nashville area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day.

It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

The business celebrates by giving away a free scoop of the brand’s original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, to all guests across the country's locations. And the best news is no purchase is necessary, and it is available for all customers via dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru.

The entire Chicken Salad Chick family looks forward to this annual day as an opportunity to treat our guests to a little something extra. Our unique brand has continued growing into new cities and neighborhoods over the past 15 years, and we have loved meeting and serving Chick fans, old and new. They are the reason we keep getting to spread the joy and comfort of our made-from-scratch chicken salad. We thank them for supporting us in their communities.” Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick boasts over 225 restaurants nationally and has eight locations in the Nashville area. All sites nationally will be offering free scoops of chicken salad on Thursday, so make sure you grab yours!

You can find the location closest to you here.

Your thoughts

Have you been to Chicken Salad Chick in Nashville? Will you be looking to get a free chicken salad on Thursday?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can take advantage of this offer!

