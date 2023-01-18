Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this Thursday

Photo by Adobe

For chicken salad fans in Orlando, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day.

It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

The business celebrates by giving away a free scoop of the brand’s original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, to all guests across the country's locations. And the best news is no purchase is necessary, and it is available for all customers via dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru.

“The entire Chicken Salad Chick family looks forward to this annual day as an opportunity to treat our guests to a little something extra. Our unique brand has continued growing into new cities and neighborhoods over the past 15 years, and we have loved meeting and serving Chick fans, old and new. They are the reason we keep getting to spread the joy and comfort of our made-from-scratch chicken salad. We thank them for supporting us in their communities.” Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick boasts over 225 restaurants nationally and has two locations in Orlando. All sites nationally will offer free chicken salad scoops on Thursday, so make sure you grab yours!

Orlando Locations:

Chicken Salad Chick of Orlando - Lake Nona

9470 Narcoossee Road Orlando

Chicken Salad Chick of Vineland Pointe

11587 Regency Village Drive, Orlando

Your thoughts

Have you been to Chicken Salad Chick in Orlando? Will you be looking to get a free chicken salad on Thursday?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can take advantage of this offer!