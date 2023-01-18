Popular Auburn business giving away free food on Thursday

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Chicken Salad Chick is an Auburn success story.

The company started with Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin.

Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home in Auburn, Alabama, when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.

When the health department shut her down, she opened her first restaurant, and the rest, as they say, is history. Chicken Salad Chick now boasts over 225 restaurants nationally and is the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept.

Every day the business celebrates its annual Guest Appreciation Day by giving away a free scoop of the brand’s original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, to all guests across the country's locations.

The Guest Appreciation Day will be held on Thursday, January 19, and the best news is no purchase is necessary, and it is available for all customers via dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru.

“The entire Chicken Salad Chick family looks forward to this annual day as an opportunity to treat our guests to a little something extra. Our unique brand has continued growing into new cities and neighborhoods over the past 15 years, and we have loved meeting and serving Chick fans, old and new. They are the reason we keep getting to spread the joy and comfort of our made-from-scratch chicken salad. We thank them for supporting us in their communities.” Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick

To take advantage of this offer to enjoy your free chicken salad, you can find your nearest location here.

