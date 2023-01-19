San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host city

Photo by Adobe

"San Antonio will continue to be a welcoming, kind and compassionate city. We are grateful to our neighbors in Austin for partnering with us to make sure asylum seekers reach their host city destination.” Maria Villagomez, City of San Antonio Deputy City Manager

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has attracted national headlines for his policy of bussing migrants caught illegally crossing the southern border into Texas to northern states.

Now the City of San Antonio has offered to assist these people but in a different way. The city has partnered with Austin to create a program where asylum seekers can be sent to their host city destination. And they won't be traveling by bus.

According to a press release from the city:

"The City of San Antonio will continue to seek full reimbursement from the federal government to cover costs related to the assistance of asylum seekers. Prior to departure from the City of San Antonio, all asylum seekers will have completed initial processing and will be pre-booked for flights leaving from the Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) before they leave the City of San Antonio’s Centro de Bienvenida (Migrant Resource Center)."

The program commenced last week, and the city expects to be fully reimbursed by the Federal Government.

Your thoughts

Are you glad the city of San Antonio is seeking to assist these people? Do you believe that President Biden's administration should cover the costs of this assistance?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.