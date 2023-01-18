If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?

Photo by Adobe

San Antonio is the largest city in the country without an NFL team, and it seems every year there are rumors that San Antonio will finally get an NFL franchise.

Yardbreaker, the digital media website, listed San Antonio at the top of its list of which cities should get an NFL expansion team based on several criteria.

The report stated:

"Texans love their football. We see it at every level: high school, college, and the pros. It's about time professional football is played in San Antonio."

While we wait for an NFL team to make San Antonio home, some fans have taken to Redditundoubtedly to ask what potential names a new team should have.

Photo by Screenshot of Reddit post

The post quickly received hundreds of comments as fans weighed in with names. The name with the most votes- and in my opinion, the funniest came from user @Grizzly Bears, who suggested:

"The Frost Bank USAA HEB Original Donut Shop Breakfast Tacos"

That name would certainly bring in the sponsorship money but doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

AJ Salinas_TX had a suggestion that would have a good marketing reach.

"If we had a Spanish name, it would probably make us one of the biggest teams in México, beating out the Cowboys and Raiders. We all know the NFL wants to expand its reach."

Other popular names were The Armadillos and The Bexars.

One user, no doubt a long-suffering Houston Texans fan with the appropriate user name of FedUp119, made a plea.

"The Texans. Seriously, please take our team."

Sorry FedUp119, San Antonio is not that desperate for a team!

