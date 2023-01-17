Netflix founder gives $20 million to San Francisco university

Photo by Adobe

Minerva University in San Francisco has announced a generous gift of $20 million from the cofounder of Netflix, Reed Hastings.

Minerva University, ranked the number one most innovative university in the world, said the $20 million gift "allows the university to focus on setting its plans for longer-term growth in motion, and to support students with high financial need with scholarships."

“Minerva University has accomplished so much in a short time: from innovative concept to small pilot, to U.S. accreditation with over 600 students and nearly 600 alumni. I am excited to support Minerva into its next phase of global growth. This gift is intended to set Minerva on a trajectory toward educating many more thousands of students from around the world and dramatically increasing its positive impact.Minerva graduates have a depth of global cultural understanding, intellectual skills that cross disciplines, and problem-solving abilities unique to higher education. I see incredible potential for Minerva University to increase its positive impact in the world. Reed Hastings

Hastings who has become a billionaire thanks to Netlfix, is well known for this philantrhopyic work.

He has committed to the Giving Pledge- a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

