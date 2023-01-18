Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrow

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

On-screen, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul may have been criminals, but in real life, they are partners in the popular mezcal company Dos Hombres Mezcal.

And in good news for both fans of the hit TV show as well as mezcal lovers, the duo will be making a free appearance in Houston Thursday. Cranson and Paul will be signing bottles of their mezcal and meeting fans Thursday, January 19, at Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods from 10 am to 11 am.

As the event is free big, crowds are expected, so organizers advise coming early to ensure you meet the celebrity duo.

If you are a super fan and want to ensure that you can meet Cranston and Paul- there is another way to guarantee this- but it will cost.

Clarkwood, the popular cocktail and wine bar in Montrose, Houston, is hosting a party from 5 pm to 2 am, and a VIP table can be purchased for $2000, or regular tickets are available for $100.

Dos Hombres was started after Paul fell in love with mezcal and introduced Cranson to the liquor. The two subsequently went on a mezcal tasting tour in Mexico, where they met Gregorio Velasco, a third-generation Mezcal maker.

And so Dos Hombres was born.

Details

Free Event

Thursday, January 19, from 10 am to 11 am

Spec's

2410 Smith Street, Houston



Cocktail Party

Thursday, January 19, from 5 pm to 1 am

Clarkwood

3201 Allen Pkwy Suite 190, Houston

