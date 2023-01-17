Will Texas Gov. Abbott run for President in 2024? Would you lke him to?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was inaugurated for a third term today, but speculation is already increasing over whether he will run for President in 2024.

Last year during the gubernatorial race, Abbott was asked about a potential Presidential run and was non-committal in his answer.

“You know, one thing that you know about me I take one step at a time. The first step is to win re-election, and after that...we’ll see what happens.” Greg Abbott

Abbott has spent the last few months campaigning against the agenda of national Democrats and President Joe Biden. His strategy of bussing migrants to northern states has captured national attention and helped build Abbott's profile amongst Republicans across the country.

"Most of America didn't understand the magnitude of the problem we had at the border until we started sending these buses...If all Americans saw what we see every single day, that would put pressure on the President like we have been doing to change the President's policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott met Biden last week at the southern border of Texas and handed him a letter with a list of recommended actions to secure the border.

In the letter, "the Governor provided five specific actions the President can immediately take to secure the border and restore order to an out-of-control immigration crisis."

While Abbott was glad Biden finally visited Texas for the first time since becoming President almost two years ago, he said it was long overdue.

"The President who caused the chaos at the border needed to be here. It just so happens here's two years and about $20 billion too late." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott who has announced a record $33 billion tax surplus, is now focused on the legislative session which will run through May, and then we will get an indication if Abbott will make a president run.

“What he’s always said is you know, when the session is over, he will take a look at the situation and see if there’s a need for his voice, his experience, to get into the fray,” Gov. Abbott’s top political strategist Dave Carney

Texas does have a history of producing Presidents- could Abbott be the next one?

