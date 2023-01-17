The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?

Photo by Adobe

Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston.

Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.

To determine this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best barbecue in Houston, according to Yelp users.

1. Pinkerton's

1504 Airline Dr. Houston

It is hard to go past Pinkerton's as the best in Houston- the brisket is among the best I have tasted. It always features highly in Texas Monthly's annual best BBQ in Texas.

Pinkerton's originally opened in Houston before opening a second location in San Antonio in 2021

2. Killen's Barbecue

3613 E Broadway Pearland

Killen's is a regular on the Texas Monthly Top 50 list and featured on many best-of lists. Not only the Best of Houston but Best in the United States.

3. CorkScrew BBQ

26608 Keith St Spring

CorkScrew was opened 12 years ago by Will and Nichole Buckman and is definitely one of the best BBQ options in Harris County.

4. The Pit Room

1201 Richmond Ave Houston

The Pit Room is the "hand-crafted" brainchild of Michael Sambrooks, a native of Kingwood who attended Baylor University and later the Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston.

5. Truth BBQ

110 S Heights Blvd Houston

TRUTH BBQ opened its first location in Brenham in a small shack off a rural highway that runs between Austin and Houston in the summer of 2015.

In 2019 TRUTH BBQ Houston opened in the historic neighborhood of Houston Heights.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best barbecue in Houston? Do you agree with this list above? Or do you prefer a chain like Bill Miller or Rudy's? How many of the top five have you been to?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.