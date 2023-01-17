Why is the cost of Texan barbecue so high?

Photo by Adobe

I've written about my love for Texan barbecue many times.

From my first ever taste of Texan barbecue at a Bill Millers to lining up for five hours to eat at Franklins in Texas. It has never been the cheapest food option, but is it just me, or has the price increased considerably over the last few years?

One person took to Reddit this week to complain about the overpriced BBQ they experienced. The photo showed what they"received for $26 at "an overpriced hipster BBQ join in Harlingen."

On display were one sausage, two pieces of brisket, a side, and a soda. Was this worth $26?

Most users didn't think so and commented that this was common for Texan barbecue.

The increasing cost of food

The increased price and lower value seem to be a trend across Texas and are being blamed on the higher cost of food.

Last year, John Bates, Chef, and proprietor at Interstellar BBQ, which was ranked second in the Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ, said that he paid around $2.75 per pound for brisket when the restaurant first opened, and this has increased to $5 per pound on average.

"We're seeing this effect where it goes up, and it stabilizes, and then it does up again, and it stabilizes. And it becomes like the new norm that this is where the prices are at. Farmers are having to deal with expensive fuel costs, expensive corn costs—they’re having to deal with hot weather. It just makes it difficult for them to get a high-quality product to us without charging their fair rate." John Bates, Chef, and proprietor at Interstellar BBQ

The County Line franchise in Austin serves a "Big Daddy Platter" and was forced to increase the cost from $18.99 to $32.99. Skeeter Miller, who owns the franchise, says he gives staff his cell number to give to any customer who is complaining about the high prices so he can explain why. So far, no customer has called him.

Shrinkflation

One way of avoiding increasing the cost of items on the menu is serving smaller portions.

Earlier this week, another Reddit user posted, "Bill Miller's gave me a 2-inch wide poor boy, for like 14 bucks. what the hell happened?" They added the photo below to show the tiny sandwich they purchased from the San Antonio location at Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.

Photo by Screenshot of Reddit post

It was seen as an example of "shrinkflation," the process of items shrinking in size or quantity while their prices remain the same or increase.

Your thoughts

Do you believe the cost of barbecue in Texas is too high? Have you seen restaurants hike up prices and decrease serving sizes?

