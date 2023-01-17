Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

Photo by Adobe

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando.

Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.

Eater called Jollinee "the best chain fried chicken" in the United States.

Jollibee will open its doors at 11891 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, on Wednesday, January 18.

"Get ready Orlando. We are ready to serve up the most delicious fried chicken you have ever had. From the minute you walk through our doors - or line up at our first-ever two-lane drive-thru - to your very last bite, we are determined to make every experience at Jollibee a joyful one for our guests." Maribeth Dela Cruz, president, Jollibee North America

Orlando Jollibee details:

Address : 11891 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826

: 11891 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826 Hours of Operation : 9 AM – 12 AM, seven days a week.

: 9 AM – 12 AM, seven days a week. How To Order: Customers can pick up their orders to go or enjoy the convenience of the two-lane drive-thru service beginning on opening day. Dine-in, online ordering, and delivery will not be available on opening day but will be made available in the coming weeks.

