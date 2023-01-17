Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK

Photo by WikiCommons Images

MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with a post on Twitter.

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of liberty & opportunity for all inspired our nation. Today, we honor his life & legacy. The beacon of hope he lit burns brightly in Texas." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

However, many social media users commented on Abbott's post accusing him of being hypocritical, given he signed a bill last year eliminating the requirement for Texas schools to teach MLK's famous "I have a dream" speech.

"You signed a bill last year eliminating the requirement for Texas schools to teach about MLK’s “I have a dream” speech.Sawyer Hackett, Senior Advisor - to Julian Castro

Hackett was referring to a law (Senate Bill 3 ) passed by the Texas senate "that ended requirements that public schools include writings on women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement in social studies classes. Among the figures whose works would be dropped: were Susan B. Anthony, Cesar Chavez, and Martin Luther King Jr., whose “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” would no longer make the curriculum cut."

Abbott's post was flooded by angry comments criticizing the Texas Governor for hypocrisy.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Abbott's post? Do you believe it is hypocritical to celebrate a person while ending the requirement of Texas schools to teach students about his legacy and his famous speech? Or do you believe that Abbott should be allowed to post about Martin Luther King Jr? Should Texas schools be required to teach students about MLK?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.