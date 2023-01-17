Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYH9K_0kGhPhn000
Photo byWikiCommons Images

MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with a post on Twitter.

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of liberty & opportunity for all inspired our nation. Today, we honor his life & legacy. The beacon of hope he lit burns brightly in Texas." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

However, many social media users commented on Abbott's post accusing him of being hypocritical, given he signed a bill last year eliminating the requirement for Texas schools to teach MLK's famous "I have a dream" speech.

"You signed a bill last year eliminating the requirement for Texas schools to teach about MLK’s “I have a dream” speech.Sawyer Hackett, Senior Advisor - to Julian Castro

Hackett was referring to a law (Senate Bill 3 ) passed by the Texas senate "that ended requirements that public schools include writings on women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement in social studies classes. Among the figures whose works would be dropped: were Susan B. Anthony, Cesar Chavez, and Martin Luther King Jr., whose “I Have a Dream” speech and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” would no longer make the curriculum cut."

Abbott's post was flooded by angry comments criticizing the Texas Governor for hypocrisy.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Abbott's post? Do you believe it is hypocritical to celebrate a person while ending the requirement of Texas schools to teach students about his legacy and his famous speech? Or do you believe that Abbott should be allowed to post about Martin Luther King Jr? Should Texas schools be required to teach students about MLK?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Politics# MLK# People# History

Comments / 608

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
59K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Santa Fe, NM

Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Biggest cinema in Miami Beach to close

Sad news for cinema-goers in Miami Beach, Florida, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in the area. The Regal Cinema at 1120 Lincoln Rd Mall, Miami Beach, will not have its lease renewed next month.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas billionaire claims he suffered "mental anguish" due to Beto's social media posts

Last year, Kelcy Warren, the Texas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.

Read full story
41 comments
Omaha, NE

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo area

There was disappointing news for cinema goers in the Buffalo area today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing two of its locations in the region. The Regal Cinemas at the Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Lancaster, and Elmwood Center 16 in North Buffalo will not have their leases renewed next month.

Read full story
Anchorage, AK

Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month

Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.

Read full story
3 comments
Naples, FL

The Naples billionaire giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a Naples, Florida resident and the good he has done for Naples.

Read full story
8 comments
San Antonio, TX

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"

"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.

Read full story
83 comments
Atlanta, GA

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?

Thankfully, San Antonio has a number of great coffee shops serving up caffeine hit. In fact, I do most of my writing in some of these great San Antonio cafes. I recently listed the eight best places to get coffee in San Antonio, all of which serve fantastic coffee.

Read full story
3 comments
Eastland County, TX

This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool

In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas military widow has lost thousands of dollars thanks to this law. Do you believe it's fair?

The story of Miriam Dugan has gone viral today as the military widow speaks out about a Texas law that has cost her thousands of dollars. People on Reddit have commented on her situation to ask if it is fair- so let's take a quick at her story.

Read full story
20 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity

"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Read full story
2 comments
Knoxville, TN

The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.

Read full story
49 comments
San Antonio, TX

Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.

There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Financial assistance of up to $65,000 is available to Texas Homeowners. Read this to see if you are eligible.

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Read full story
Houston, TX

Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?

The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTok

"University of Texas at Austin bans TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks. Universities across the state are doing the same. They understand this is a bipartisan issue to keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy