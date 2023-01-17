The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a musician making Chicago proud- Chance the Rapper.

While Chance is known for his music, he is also very generous in the way he gives back to the Chicago community.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Chicago rapper

Chancellor Bennett was born in Chicago in 1993.

Chance grew up on Chicago's South Side and attended Jone College Prep High School. Chance always loved music and began rapping when he was in sixth grade. He recorded his first album under the name of Chance the Rapper while on a 10-day suspension from school for smoking marijuana.

This mixtape kicked off his music career, and he has released several successful albums and been nominated for three Grammy awards, winning one.

Despite his success, he hasn't forgotten about the Chicago community he grew up in.

Philanthropy

In 2016 Chance founded SocialWorks, a non-profit that "aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement." SocialWorks has created programs focusing on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts – directly affecting thousands of youth yearly. He initially gave $2 million of his own funds to the foundation.

Chance focuses on education and ways to better the Chicago school system. Together with his brother, he raised $100,000 in 2016 to provide six elementary schools in Chicago with new technology and donated 30,000 backpacks to children in underfunded neighborhoods.

In 2017 he donated $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. In addition to his own million-dollar donation, he pledged that for every $100,000 raised, his organization would award an additional $10,000 to a specific school.

“I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds. I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.” Chance the Rapper

In addition to his donations, he has met with the Mayor of Chicago and the Governor of Illinois to discuss ways to improve education in the city.

Chance has also raised money to help provide cold-weather clothing for low-income children in an initiative called Warmest Winter. He has also hosted Open Mike nights to support Chicago youth.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has praised his charitable work in Chicago.

So far, his New Chance Fund has raised more than $5 million for Chicago Public Schools and distributed $100,000 in grants to 51 different schools.

Despite not turning 30 yet, Chance has set a great example for others to follow.

Your thoughts

