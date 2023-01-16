Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!

Photo by Adobe

In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories.

One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers. The story was posted on Twitter today and has received over 2 million views as users share the amazing story.

"A school in Dallas put out a call for stand-ins to attend a breakfast for young boys, many of whom didn't have father figures of their own. They thought a few dozen people would come. More than 600 dads showed up."

The post refers to an event that was held n January 2018.

Billy Earl Dade Middle School in Dallas hosted a "Breakfast with Dads" event, where students were encouraged to bring their fathers, or father figures in their lives, for breakfast.

“When a young person sees someone other than their teacher take interest in them, it inspires them. That’s what we want to see happen,” the Rev. Donald Parish Jr., pastor of True Lee Missionary Baptist Church

One of the event organizers, Kristina Dove, was concerned that some of the 150 students, aged 11 to 13, may not have a "dad" to join them for breakfast. So Dove posted on Facebook seeking volunteers to be stand-ins for the event. Her initial goal was 50, but the end result far exceeded that.

Dove received hundreds of messages from men happy to volunteer, and 600 men showed up at Billy Earl Dade Middle School. The men participated in events and icebreakers with the children including teaching the boys how to tie a tie.

"I started crying behind my camera. The back of my camera was fogging up." Event photographer Stephanie Drenka

