San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nation

After a two-year absence, the Martin Luther King march in San Antonio returns tomorrow, and once again, it is expected to be the largest march in the United States.

This year's MLK march is the 36th, and officials are predicting in excess of 400,000 people are expected to fill the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday. The march, which runs from MLK Jr. Academy to Pittman-Sullivan Park, attracts people from across the nation to San Antonio to participate.

“We march in the manner in which King and civil rights leaders marched, and that’s very important to us.” Jessica Kemp, communications chair of the City of San Antonio’s MLK Jr. Commission

Details of the MLK March in San Antonio

The march will commence at 10 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, 3501 Martin Luther King Drive. The route will head down to Pittman-Sullivan Park, where the main stage will host performances by local artists, including R&B artist Big Al and the Experience, Cherray Clifton, and saxophonist Billy Ray Sheppard.

The route

There will be food and merchandise vendor booths and a health and wellness area, and the event will run until 3 pm.

Free public transport

Marchers are encouraged to use free bus service courtesy of VIA Metropolitan Transit from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. They depart from two locations, the Freeman Coliseum at 3201 E. Houston St. in Lot 1 or St. Philip’s College at 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. in Lot 22, at the intersection of Montana and Mittman streets.

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from 12 to 3 p.m. Participants may access return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St.

UTSA will also be providing transportation to and from the March from both the Main and Downtown campuses.

“The opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and engage with the community really outweighs, in my opinion, anything that will hinder you from participating. Most people have a desire to see good in our world. I think this is definitely an opportunity to experience in a tangible way what that feels like.” Jessica Kemp, communications chair of the City of San Antonio’s MLK Jr. Commission

