San Antonio, TX

Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvPtD_0kFjUPxO00
Photo byAdobe

Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria. 

On Thursday, Guerito's announced via its Facebook page it would open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant.

"After 2 years of continuously working towards this, we are happy to announce the opening of our first brick and mortar restaurant! This wouldn’t be possible without all the love and support everyone has shown us throughout the years. We are truly thankful and blessed. God is good! More details coming soon."

The post on Facebook generated lots of interest from fans of the food truck, who were excited by the news- but also had questions.

Guerito's followed up with another post stating:

"Yes, our food truck will still be open and operating. Thank you to everyone who supported our last post. We are excited to give out more details soon! But for now, we will see you at the food truck"

Your thoughts

Have you been to the Guerito's food truck? How would you rate their food? Are you glad to see them announce a new restaurant opening? Where in San Antonio would you like to see the brick-and-mortar restaurant open?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Antonio# Business# Food# Entertainment# Family

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
59K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday

For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
1 comments
Mclean, VA

The richest person in McLean is giving millions away

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?

I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio PD launch new program to help drivers

A new initiative by the San Antonio Police Department is set to replace tickets with vouchers. The San Antonio Police Department has partnered with Lights On!, an organization that is funded by donations to support the program.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Department of Agriculture blames climate change for the soaring price of food

The Texas Department of Agriculture has released a new report that says climate change has harmed farming and ranching in Texas. Texas Food Access Study says both record droughts and record floodings have impacted Texas' ability to grow food, leading to soaring food prices as well as food insecurity for many Texans.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants

For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
3 comments
Cumberland, MD

Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart job

In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories. One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?

Accommodation platform Airbnb has launched an investigation into the owner of an Airbnb in Dallas after allegedly refusing to host a gay couple at his property. Curtis Kimberlin posted an exchange between his partner Jonathan and the owner of the Airbnb, Peter, on Twitter, and it quickly went viral, gathering almost two million views.

Read full story
20 comments
Jacksonville, TX

Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this Thursday

For chicken salad fans in Jacksonville, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston couple gave away $1 million a week last year

Most people have similar New Year's resolutions- to get fitter, go on diet, etc. But last year Boston billionaire Rob Hale Jr., founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, and his wife, Karen, set an unusual goal. They wanted to give away $1 million a week in 2022.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston

Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston. Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this Thursday

For chicken salad fans in the Nashville area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on Thursday

For chicken salad fans in the Atlanta area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this Thursday

For chicken salad fans in Orlando, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
Auburn, AL

Popular Auburn business giving away free food on Thursday

Chicken Salad Chick is an Auburn success story. The company started with Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin. Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home in Auburn, Alabama, when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday

For chicken salad fans in Houston and across Harris County, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio launches program to support migrants and is asking Biden administration to cover costs

"San Antonio will continue to be a welcoming, kind and compassionate city. We are grateful to our neighbors in Austin for partnering with us to make sure asylum seekers reach their host city destination.” Maria Villagomez, City of San Antonio Deputy City Manager.

Read full story
11 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday

For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.

Read full story
8 comments
San Antonio, TX

If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?

San Antonio is the largest city in the country without an NFL team, and it seems every year there are rumors that San Antonio will finally get an NFL franchise. Yardbreaker, the digital media website, listed San Antonio at the top of its list of which cities should get an NFL expansion team based on several criteria.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy