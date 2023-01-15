Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant

Photo by Adobe

Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria.

On Thursday, Guerito's announced via its Facebook page it would open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant.

"After 2 years of continuously working towards this, we are happy to announce the opening of our first brick and mortar restaurant! This wouldn’t be possible without all the love and support everyone has shown us throughout the years. We are truly thankful and blessed. God is good! More details coming soon."

The post on Facebook generated lots of interest from fans of the food truck, who were excited by the news- but also had questions.

Guerito's followed up with another post stating:

"Yes, our food truck will still be open and operating. Thank you to everyone who supported our last post. We are excited to give out more details soon! But for now, we will see you at the food truck"

