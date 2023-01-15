Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.

Portillo's first opened in 1963 and now has 75 locations across the country. The one in Dallas will be the first to open in Texas and is located at 4560 Destination Drive, in the Grandscape development in The Colony.

Portillo's will host an official grand opening on Wednesday, January. 18. The business intends to be active within the North Dallas community and will donate $5,000 to two charities - NTX Community Pantry and Lewisville Education Foundation at the grand opening.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am and the doors will open at 1030am.

The restaurant chain is famous for its Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, hamburgers, and famous Portillo's chocolate cake.

There are lots of fans of Portillo's in Texas, and there are plans to expand quickly in North Texas, with permits filed with officials for locations in Arlington and Fort Worth.

"Texas is the Number 1 state for our shipping business, and we've had fans asking us to bring a brick-and-mortar restaurant there for years. We're investing in the right people and the right real estate to make this restaurant a home run for them." Michael Osanloo, Portillo's President & CEO

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see Portillo's open in the Dallas area? Do you intend to visit? What other locations in the Dallas area would you like to see open?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.