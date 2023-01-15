Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday

Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.

During the National Costumes segment, Gabriel incorporated her hometown of Houston into the costume.

Gabriel wore a "Woman on the Moon" costume consisting of a red and blue body suit, a silver moon crown, and silver stars. This was a shout-out to Houston's space credentials as home to the NASA Johnson Space Center.

“As a Houston native, where the NASA space center is located, I am proud to be from a city working to send the first female to the moon. The purpose of this costume was to inspire women in all spaces across the universe to dream big, shoot for the moon and achieve something out of this world." R'Bonney Gabriel

Gabriel has her own independent clothing line out of Houston and is also a sewing teacher at Houston-based nonprofit Magpies and Peacocks.

She is hoping to use her title to become a transformational leader.

"I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence," And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds for other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change."

