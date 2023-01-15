Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threats

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.

The brewery issued a statement saying:

"Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."

Southern Star attracted criticism when the venue was first booked and has faced additional pressure since canceling the event.

Kyle Rittenhouse himself took to Twitter to criticize the venue.

"It’s really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd. I’ll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at." Kyle Rittenhouse

Southern Star has received numerous threats since canceling the event, according to its CEO Dave Fougeron.

"It’s been kind of a sh-tstorm. Now I’m more certain than ever that I made the right decision." Southern Star Brewery CEO, CEO Dave Fougeron

Following threats from some of Rittenhouse's supporters, the brewery began blocking people on Twitter- including Kyle Rittenhouse.

Last year Rittenhouse attracted controversy when he announced his plans to attend Texas A&M University, but the university said he had not been accepted.

The event has now found a new venue and will be hosted at The Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe, Texas.

Your thoughts

Should Southern Star have canceled the booking? Do you agree with their decision? Do they deserve to receive threats? Or do you believe Rittenhouse should be welcome to participate in an event in any venue?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.