Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"

Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas.

The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

The family behind the BBQ chain has also been very generous in donating millions to organizations across Texas.

This week, however, people are asking if Bill Miller is the latest restaurant to engage in "shrinkflation." Shrinkflation is the process of items shrinking in size or quantity while their prices remain the same or increase.

One post on Reddit has gone viral this week. Reddit member u/fenceingmadman posted, "Bill Miller's gave me a 2-inch wide poor boy, for like 14 bucks. what the hell happened?" They added the photo below to show the tiny sandwich they purchased from the San Antonio location at Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.

The post was flooded with comments by people who agreed that Bill Miller has increased the prices of their food items while often reducing the size of their meals. Some stated they were receiving less meat in their meals and would stop visiting the chain.

