Popular Dallas business continues to close locations

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not.

Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.

Lloyd Ross founded the business in Dallas in 1974 and took it public in 1984. At its peak in 2018, the company operated over 700 locations, with its headquarters in Dallas, and had sales of over $1 billion.

Sadly the news hasn't been as good in the last few years.

Last November, the "company announced that same-store sales were down 10.4 percent compared with the same fiscal quarter last year, and net sales dropped to $157.1 million this quarter, down from $176.9 million a year prior."

The announcement was made around the same time Tuesday Morning announced it would close one of its two locations in Dallas and two others in other states.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

The Tuesday Morning store in Preston Center at 6122 Luther Lane is on a month-to-month lease but has opted out of the short-term agreement. No closing date for the store has been made, and it is still open. The only remaining location in Dallas will be the Tuesday Morning store at Hillside Village.

The news of the Dallas location closing follows the closure of 230 stores during a bankruptcy reorganization in 2020.

So does this latest closure spell the end for the Dallas business? Analysts expect more store closures across the nation in 2023, but some will remain.

"They have to have a review of [the real estate portfolio]. They can't keep operating at a loss year in and year out. I expect them to break some leases and continue to shrink. It's clear there's a large group of stores not making money and contributing to the loss." Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData and retail analyst

