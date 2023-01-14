This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Tulsa singer

Ryan Tedder was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1979. His love for music began early, learning to play the piano when he was three years old and singing when he was seven.

He went to school in the Tulsa suburb of Jenks until his senior year, when he moved to Colorado. Tedder returned to Tulsa to attend Oral Roberts University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and advertising in 2001.

When he was 21, he won a singer-songwriter competition which allowed him to appear on MTV. It was the first step in a successful music career.

Tedder is the lead singer of Band One Republic and has also written and produced hit songs for artists including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Adele, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Paul McCartney. Tedder has won three Grammy awards for his work.

Forbes named him the ninth highest-paid entertainer in 2021. And he has been generous in giving a lot of this back to the community.

Philanthropy

With his wife, Genevieve, Tedder formed the Ryan and Genevieve Tedder Foundation in 2011 to support worthy causes. They have made many generous donations, including $25,000 to Moore Public Schools Disaster Relief Fund in Oklahoma in 2013.

Most of Tedder's philanthropy is done through the Good Life Foundation he formed with his fellow OneRepublic band members.

"The OneRepublic Good Life Foundation is a vehicle for us as a band to use our resources and network to provide relief for a multitude of causes on a global scale. One day it's providing clean water, the next it's medicine or food for kids in need. The goal is, in the end, to do what we can, while we can, to ensure as many people in the world have a chance at living a good life." Ryan Tedder

Some of the donations Tedder has made through this foundation include:

In 2017 they gave $100,000 to the Grammy Museum’s Signature Schools Program. This provided $5000 to 20 high schools across the United States.

Following a tragic incident in Germany over Christmas in 2016, when a man killed twelve people, the group donated $100,000 to help the victims and their families.

Releasing a charity song called “Better Days,” with all funds going to Red Cross

$100,000 to help build a new school after the Sandy Hook shooting.

performed at numerous charity concerts, including one in Oklahoma, to raise awareness for tornado shelters

The Good Life Foundation has partnered with other nonprofit organizations, including There With Care, Operation Smile, Save the Children, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, International Justice Mission, and Free The Girls.

Tedder has also done work with PETA and the ASPCA, saying, "I just have a short tolerance for any level of cruelty or just inhumane practices in regards to animals.”

