Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis."

Abbott issued a press release stating:

"The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."

It went on to say:

El Paso operations are now a continuing piece of Governor Abbott’s efforts to secure the Texas-Mexico border. The region will have more than 600 troops and 100 military vehicles to support law enforcement partners in blocking and repelling illegal crossings and interdicting transnational criminal activity.

The Texas Governor hasn't held back in his criticism of Biden lately.

"Congress has already passed laws that would secure our border. President Biden refuses to enforce them. As Biden abandons his constitutional duty, Texas is taking historic action to protect our state and our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov Abbott has asked the federal government to repay Texas for the $4 billion cost it has incurred in running Operation Lone Star.

