This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.

It was the latest in a long list of grants and scholarships awarded by the Texas-based Foundation that have helped organizations, groups, and students across Texas for 80 years.

Let's take a look at the work they do.

The Moody Foundation

The Moody Foundation was chartered in 1942 in Texas by William Lewis Moody Junior and his wife, Libbie Rice Shearn Moody, to "benefit, in perpetuity, present and future generations of Texans." It has since grown to be one of the largest private foundations in Texas, awarding grants across Texas to private colleges and universities, children’s health projects, preservation projects, and libraries.

The Foundation invests in "charitable projects that exhibit innovative ideas and make long-term improvements" in Texas communities. Funds can be used for historic restoration projects, performing arts organizations, and cultural programs; promotion of health, science, and education; community and social services; and the field of religion.

So far, they have awarded over 5,100 grants worth $2 billion to organizations in Texas.

They offer grants in the following areas:

Arts & Humanities

Community & Social Services

Education

Health

Science

In 1969 they established the Moody Scholars program. Since then, $23 million has been awarded in financial assistance to Texan students to attend college.

How to apply

Organizations that meet the legibility criteria can apply at any time. Trustees from the Foundation meet four times a year to consider grant awards. Information on grant applications can be found here.

Students wanting to apply for scholarships can check on the application criteria at this link.

Your thoughts

Were you aware of the work being done by the Moody Foundation? What organizations in Texas would you like to see them support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others, so they are aware of the opportunities.