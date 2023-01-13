Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next.

Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.

In 2018, Beto was a little-known congressman from El Paso when he took on Ted Cruz for a position in the Texas Senate. He surprised many by getting to within 3 percent of his Republican opponent, the closest any Democrat has come. Then, believing he had some momentum, Beto ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020 but bowed out on November 2019.

He then won the Democrat Nomination to run for Texas Governor, but despite some record-breaking fundraising that saw over $76 million in campaign contributions, Beto was defeated.

Now his next move has been revealed- he is heading to the Univesity of Chicago for a teaching gig. According to the University website, Beto will "lead seminars using Texas as a case study to explore the present and future of U.S. democracy."

This is not the first time Beto has taught at a university. Previously he has taught courses on voting rights and Texas politics at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and Texas State University.

