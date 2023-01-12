Dallas, TX

Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billion

Ash Jurberg

Good news for parents and students in the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas today following the announcement of a five-year, $4.99 million grant from the Moody Foundation.

The funds will be used for initiatives and expansions at the district’s Moody Innovation Institute to support science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) activities for all district students, K 12 and ages 18 and older.

The funds will also allow for an additional class in the Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) program at Highland Park High School in Dallas.

"We are excited to continue to work with the Moody Foundation to advance educational experiences for the students of HPISD. We have already seen important contributions to our student's academic development and success provided by the MII team working with the administration and the educators of the district. This grant is another step forward for this partnership.” HPISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg

The Moody Foundation, which has an office in Dallas, invests in "charitable projects that exhibit innovative ideas and make long-term improvements" in Texas communities. So far, they have awarded over 5,100 grants worth $2 billion. $23 million has been awarded in financial assistance to Texan students.

They offer grants in the following areas:

  • Arts & Humanities
  • Community & Social Services
  • Education
  • Health
  • Science

Further information on how to apply for grants can be found on their website.

