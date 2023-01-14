"Texas teaches California a budget lesson," according to Gov. Abbott

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Texas Teaches California a Budget Lesson. California has a $22.5 billion deficit, Texas has a $32.7 billion surplus." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

There is certainly no love lost between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Last year, Gov Newsom took out full-page advertisements in major Texan newspapers, including the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle, and El Paso Times. The ads were "California's answer to Texas' perverse bill that placed bounties on doctors and patients."

The advertisements came out the same day that Newsom signed into law a bill modeled on the Texas abortion law. The new bill allows private citizens to sue people who make or sell banned weapons. The Texas Senate Bill 8 in Texas allows citizens to sue anyone suspected of providing an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

While Gov Abbott didn't respond directly to the advertisements, an Abbott spokesperson, Renae Eze, said, "Governor Newsom should focus on all the jobs and businesses that are leaving California and coming to Texas."

However, today, Gov. Abbott may have had the last laugh. Abbott posted a link to a Wall Street Journal article with the headline: Texas Teaches California a Budget Lesson.

The article states:

"Gov. Gavin Newsom last year touted a $100 billion budget surplus as evidence of California’s progressive superiority. He was less triumphant Tuesday when announcing a $22.5 billion deficit in the coming year, a contrast to Texas’s record $32.7 billion surplus."

Ironically a lot of the budget surplus Texas enjoyed is due to increasing sales-tax revenue from inflation and population growth, with much of this coming from Californians moving to Texas and spending their tax savings.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Texas enjoys such a big tax surplus? Were you pleased with Abbott's post? Should Newsom focus more on his own states and less on Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.