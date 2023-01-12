Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?

Photo by Adobe

Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas.

The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.

"It’s part of our culture to be an engaged part of the community and we’re excited to be able to have the potential to do that here in Frisco while we bring together something that is truly exceptional. We have a portfolio of terrific attractions that appeals to young families around the world. We had an idea to bring all those together and create a destination that is specially designed to appeal to families with young children. It will be a rich, rich experience for families to enjoy together — to create memories that will last a lifetime.”" Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts

The question that many people in San Antonio may be asking is- why didn't Universal choose San Antonio as the location?

The San Antonio area already has a number of smaller theme parks, such as Sea World, Schlitterbahn, and Fiesta Texas, that would complement a new Universal theme park. Interstate tourists would have easily been able to combine trips to a few theme parks in one vacation.

While San Antonio is the 8th largest city in the USA, it has a far smaller airport than Dallas (or Houston) and one that is easy to navigate. Also, the weather in San Antonio over winter is also better, allowing for year-round visits from tourists.

All of that makes San Antonio the perfect location for the new Universal Studios theme park. Oh well- we will just have to make the drive up to Dallas!

