Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical.

Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Yesterday he asked Texans to join him and his wife Cecilia in wearing blue to raise awareness of the cause. He also shared a video message encouraging his followers to follow his lead.

"January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. I encourage Texans to educate themselves about human trafficking, learn to identify signs, & recognize this crisis demands action. Join me in participating in #WearBlueDay to raise awareness of the fight to end human trafficking." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Abbott posted a photo of himself wearing blue and thanking Texans who participated in the worthy cause today.

"Wearing blue for human trafficking awareness day. Thank you to every Texan who joined me today." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

But social media followers were quick to point out that between these posts, Gov. Abbott bragged of his record in busing migrants out of Texas and to northern cities.

He provided an update on the number of migrants he has bussed north which included 9,100 to Washington D.C, 520 to New York City, 1500 to Chicago, and 890 to Philadelphia.

Gov. Abbott was roasted in the comments on his posts and accused of doing the same thing he was trying to prevent.

